Vizhinjam port by Dec. 2020

Adani Vizhinjam Ports Ltd (AVPL) has come up with milestones to complete Phase I of the international multi-purpose deepwater seaport at Vizhinjam by December 2020.

The decision follows AVPL missing the December 2019 deadline specified in the concession pact inked with the government to commission Phase I in 1,460 days and chances of its completion in the nine-month ‘cure’ period appearing bleak.

AVPL was also able to meet the 1,000-day target of September 1, 2018 fixed by Adani Group chairman Gautam S. Adani. Morover, it will have to pay ₹12 lakh daily to the State as damages after the three-month cure period.

As per the milestones, the three-storeyed port operation building will be commissioned in April 2020. The 220-kV gas-insulated substation to take care of the power needs of port operations and the switch yard will be commissioned in July 2020. The gate complex that will handle cargo movement will be commissioned in October 2020. The berth and breakwater are planned for commissioning in December 2020. The road and rail connectivity is expected to be ready by this time.

“The December 2020 deadline fixed for commissioning Phase I will depend on the procurement of rocks needed for the construction of the critical phase of the breakwater,” Chief Executive Officer of AVPL Rajesh Jha told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, AVPL has decided to expedite the sourcing of granite needed for the construction of the breakwater from the southern districts of the State and from Tamil Nadu and move it via sea from the Tuticorn port to the construction site.

Mr. Jha said AVPL has pressed into service the split-hopper barge from December 4 to move granite from the Kollam port. The aim of AVPL is to make available two lakh tonnes of granite monthly.