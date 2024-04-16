GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Vishuthaineettam event held at Amritapuri

April 16, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Kollam

The Hindu Bureau

As part of Vishuthaineettam, an annual event for distributing tree saplings worldwide on the occasion of Vishu, Mata Amritanandamayi highlighted the intrinsic connection between nature, humanity, and spirituality, emphasising that our festivities are intertwined with these elements.

The focus of this year’s Vishuthaineettam initiative was to encourage the establishment of kitchen gardens and the construction of rainwater harvesting pits, highlighting the significance of environmental responsibility. She added that fostering unity among these aspects can lead to societal harmony, joy, and prosperity. This initiative, orchestrated globally in partnership with the World Malayali Council, seeks to promote cultural unity and environmental awareness. In a symbolic gesture, she presented saplings to the dignitaries of the World Malayali Council and the members of the Amrita Yuva Dharmadhara (AYUDH) members.

Key figures, including global chairman Johnny Kuruvilla, global president Thomas Mottaykal, global vice- president Nadyakal Shashi, global advisory board chairman T.P. Vijayan, and India regional president Dominic Joseph spoke on the occasion.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.