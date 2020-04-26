‘Virtual’ vows during lockdown

They are living in two different places separated by over 2,500 km but it did not stop them from getting married on Sunday.

P. Anjana, 28, from Pallippad, near Haripad, who is staying in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, and Sreejith Nadesan, 30, from Changanassery in Kottayam, tied the knot via a video calling app.

Their marriage turned virtual after the lockdown prevented Anjana, an analyst in an IT company in Uttar Pradesh, from travelling to Pallippad from UP.

Video call

On the wedding day, Mr. Nadesan, along with his parents and close relatives, reached the bride’s house at Pallippad, where her father stays. The bridegroom then made a video call to Anjana. Mr. Nadesan then symbolically put a wedding chain (mangalsutra) around the bride’s neck on the screen.

Following this, Anjana tied a locket with thread on her neck in the presence of her mother and brother.

The entire ceremony was conducted in accordance with the lockdown guidelines. The couple got engaged on November 9, 2019. According to Mr. Nadesan, an employee with a bank, their marriage was originally planned in January, but it was later shifted to April 26 for convenience.

The newly wed couple is planning to organise a party for relatives and friends once the lockdown ends.