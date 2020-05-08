Kerala

Virtual queue system likely for liquor sale

Consumers may have to register online and purchase at the time allotted

The State government is reportedly considering an online order based on virtual queue system to prevent tightlines and long queues of consumers at State-run liquor outlets.

The Police Department had employed a comparable scheme to regulate visitors at Sabarimala by allotting them specific time for arrival at the temple. The virtual queue system might require consumers to register online and make the purchase at the time allotted by the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco). The government does not want a replay of huge crowds in front of liquor shops as in other States as it takes tentative steps to resume the sale of liquor with the phased easing of lockdown restrictions.

The government might also allow bars and beer and wine parlours to sell liquor as takeaways.

Sales tax hike

The government is also looking at liquor sale as a significant source of revenue. It reportedly plans to hike the sales tax on liquor by making suitable amendments to the Kerala Goods and Services Tax Act.

The State reportedly plans to hike the sales tax on alcohol that costs Bevco ₹400 a case by 20% and less than ₹400 by 10%.

