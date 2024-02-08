GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Violence against elephants in Guruvayur elephant camp: 2 mahouts suspended 

Forests Minister A.K. Saseendran has asked the Chief Wildlife Warden to submit an urgent report on the incident

February 08, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Two mahouts of Guruvayur Devaswom’s elephant camp were suspended following visuals of violence against elephants going viral on social media.

Visuals of the mahouts brutally beating two elephants went viral on social media on Thursday. The elephants who were beaten reportedly included Krishna, an elephant that was offered to the Guruvayur temple by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa. The other elephant was Keshavankutty. The elephants were reportedly brought for the Seeveli ritual in the temple.

As the visuals went viral, authorities ordered an inquiry into the incident and suspended the two mahouts. It is reported that though the visuals went viral on Thursday it was taken a few months back.

Meanwhile, Forests Minister A.K. Saseendran has asked the Chief Wildlife Warden to submit an urgent report on the incident.

The Forests department has also taken action against the mahouts. It has registered two cases related to the issue. Steps have been taken to cancel the licences of the mahouts. Guruvayur Devaswom administrator has also been asked to take disciplinary action against the mahouts.

Tusk broken

Meanwhile, in another incident, the tusk of an elephant named Kolakkadan Krishnankutty, which was being carried in a lorry, was broken when another lorry coming from the opposite side hit its tusk. The incident reportedly occurred on the Moothakunnam-Paravur National Highway. The elephant reportedly has been taken to Manathala near Chavakkad for treatment.

