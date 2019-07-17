Villagers block highway demanding protection from wildlife attacks

A group of villagers blocked vehicular traffic for hours on the Nadavayal-Pulpally Highway at Veliyambam near Nadavayal in the district on Tuesday seeking protection from wild animal attacks.

Jinu, 38, of Vellappally, a dairy farmer at Veliyambam, was attacked by an elephant on Tuesday morning on the premises of his house.

The farmer suffered injuries and was admitted to District Hospital, Mananthavadi.

The recurring incidents of wildlife attack in the area under the Chethayath forest range of the South Wayanad forest division provoked the villagers.

The infuriated mob blocked the highway from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. seeking protection from wildlife attacks.

They raised demands such as providing fair compensation for their crops lost in wildlife attacks, reimbursement of the expenses for medical treatment to the victims in wildlife attacks, setting up rail fencing from Kolarattukunnu to Alurkunnu to keep wildlife at bay and increasing the number of forest watchers in the area.

Later, a group of forest officials led by V. Ratheesan, forest range officer, Chethalayath, and Bindu Prakash, president, Pulpally grama panchayat, reached the site and held a discussion with the villagers.

The officials promised them that they would bring the demands to the attention of higher officials and recommend adopting steps to mitigate the increasing man-animal conflict in the area.