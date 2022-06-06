Kerala

Village office staff held on bribery charge

Four employees of Kadambazhipuram-1 village office, including a retired village assistant, were nabbed by a team of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau officers while allegedly accepting bribe for a land survey on Sunday evening.

Village assistant Ullas, temporary worker Sukhila, field assistant Prasad Kumar, and retired village assistant Sukumaran were arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by Bhageerathan.

The employees had demanded ₹50,000 as bribe for surveying a 12-acre land owned by Mr. Bhageerathan at Thripalunda in Kadambazhipuram village. The Vigilance team caught the four red-handed soon after Mr. Bhageerathan handed over the money on Sunday evening. The Vigilance court remanded them in judicial custody on Monday.

Ends


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 6, 2022 9:01:19 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/village-office-staff-held-on-bribery-charge/article65501343.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY