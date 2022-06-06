Village office staff held on bribery charge
Four employees of Kadambazhipuram-1 village office, including a retired village assistant, were nabbed by a team of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau officers while allegedly accepting bribe for a land survey on Sunday evening.
Village assistant Ullas, temporary worker Sukhila, field assistant Prasad Kumar, and retired village assistant Sukumaran were arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by Bhageerathan.
The employees had demanded ₹50,000 as bribe for surveying a 12-acre land owned by Mr. Bhageerathan at Thripalunda in Kadambazhipuram village. The Vigilance team caught the four red-handed soon after Mr. Bhageerathan handed over the money on Sunday evening. The Vigilance court remanded them in judicial custody on Monday.
