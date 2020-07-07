Vidhu accuses WCC of double standards

Filmmaker Vidhu Vincent has accused the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) of adopting double standards when it comes to working with those associated directly or indirectly with actor Dileep, an accused in an actress assault case.
Ms. Vincent, who resigned from the WCC on Saturday citing personal and political reasons, released her resignation letter on social media on Monday.
She alleged that the collective had questioned her about her association with B. Unnikrishnan, general secretary of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), who was the joint producer of her latest movie Start Up. Ms. Vincent alleged that WCC members had acted and cooperated with many who had extended their support to Mr. Dileep in the assault case.
‘Elitist mindset’
There was no confusion among the collective when such associations had taken place, she said.
The director accused the collective of having an elitist mindset by not ensuring equal justice to all its members.
