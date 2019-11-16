Videoconference facility for all courts in Kollam

Kollam is all set to become the first district in the State with videoconference facility in all its 33 courts. As many as 26 courts in the district already have the system and the work to set up the facility in the remaining courts is in progress.

With the system in place there will be no need for producing remand prisoners before courts, which will solve many practical issues in completing the procedures. Using the system the court can record the statement of the inmate and pronounce the verdict.

Usually two policemen are engaged in accompanying every remand prisoner to court and this facility will solve all the issues related to security and additional expenditure.

“Since the inmates are not required to be physically present in court, we can also avoid inmates smuggling drugs and mobile phones,”said Principal District and Sessions Judge S.H.Panchapakeshan.

Apart from sparing police personnel from the regular task, it will make court proceedings more easier as court can directly sent related documents to the jail. As part of the ₹15-crore project, all courts and prisons in the State are expected to switch to the new system.