Veteran Communist leader K R. Gouri Amma no more

The 102-year-old passed away in Thiruvananthapuram due to age-related ailments.

Janathipatya Samrakshana Samiti (JSS) leader and Revenue Minister of the first Communist Ministry in 1957, K.R. Gouri Amma passed away at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday morning due to age-related ailments. She was 102.

The legendary Communist leader was shifted from her house at Cherthala in Alappuzha to her niece’s residence in Thiruvananthapuram last month.

She was admitted to a private hospital on April 22 following fever and giddiness and was in the ICU.

Later, she was shifted to room and again to the ICU last week. She breathed her last at 7 a.m. on May 11.