Vested interests targeting son: Kanam

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary Kanam Rajendran has said some vested interests are behind the attempts to slander his son.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Mr. Rajendran said that some vested interests were targeting his son with ulterior motives. He was responding to the allegation that he was keeping silent on the police assault on CPI MLA Eldho Abraham because of fear of exposure of alleged issues of corruption involving his son. He was here for the regional reporting of the State committee decision of the party to the local units.

Mr. Rajendran had come in for sharp criticism within his own party for his silence over the police action of party workers, including Mr. Abraham, during a protest and for making what many viewed as a reproachful remarks about those who had taken part in the protest.

The CPI State secretary said that he had personally visited Mr. Abraham and understood that he was attacked by the police. The Ernakulam District Collector was probing the matter, he said adding that the party would chalk out future course of action after the Collector submitted his report. He said the police probe was on into the appearance of posters against him on the wall of the CPI office in Alappuzha.

To a question, Mr. Rajendran said that all students’ organisations should have freedom to work on campuses in the State. The organisations should win in campus elections democratically, he said adding that they should have a space to function in a democratic manner on campuses.

AISF blames SFI

Meanwhile, the All India Students Federation, the students’ wing of the CPI, alleged that it was facing threat from the SFI, accusing the SFI of acting in a dictatorial manner on college campuses here. A report presented at the delegates’ meeting of the AISF district conference here on Saturday said there was no action on the part of the CPI leadership when the issue of some AISF leaders being targeted on campuses was brought to its notice.