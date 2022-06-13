Vested interests behind ‘black mask’ row: Kerala CM

No question of curtailing people's right to movement or wear clothes of choice

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday blamed propaganda by vested interests for the recent controversy over black-coloured face masks and clothes, saying that it was aimed at tarnishing the image of the Left Democratic Front government (LDF).

Inaugurating a State-level conference of library activists organised by the Kerala State Library Council, the Chief Minister said there was no question of the people's right to movement or their right to wear the clothes of their choice being curtailed.

Certain sections, which still held fast to outdated ideas, were misleading the society by creating the impression that the State government had banned black masks and black clothes. But the informed citizens of the State would reject these attempts, he said.

''Keralites have the right to wear the clothes of their choice. This is a State where great struggles were organised to guarantee the right to wear what one chooses to. There is no question of these rights being violated,'' Mr. Vijayan said.

Role of libraries

Recalling the role played by libraries in shaping modern Kerala, the Chief Minister urged libraries to promote reading habit among the public and adapt themselves to contemporary needs. Rather than serving as mere repositories for books, the libraries should uphold Constitutional values and promote scientific temper and secularism. Upholding the values and heritage of the State, they should also be prepared to face the new challenges faced by culture, history and education, Mr. Vijayan said.

Kerala State Library Council president K.V. Kunhikrishnan presided. Kerala Sahitya Akademi president K. Satchidanandan delivered a special address. Council secretary V.K. Madhu presented a report on 'Munnettam 25,' the modernisation plans for libraries in the State.

Awards presented

Writer T. Padmanabhan presented the I.V. Das Award for overall contributions to literature to Mr. Satchidanandan, the Kadammanitta Award for literary criticism to Sunil P. Elayidom, and the P.N. Panicker Award for best library activist to P. Appukuttan.

Binoy Viswam, MP, and reception committee general convener B.P. Murali also spoke.