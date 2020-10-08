Vellappally elected SN Trust secretary again

Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan has been elected as the secretary of the SN Trust for the ninth consecutive time.
In an election held at Sree Narayana College, Cherthala, on Thursday, M.N. Soman was elected SN Trust chairman. Mr. Natesan’s son Thushar Vellappally was elected assistant secretary and G. Jayadevan was elected treasurer of the Trust. They were elected unopposed.
The new executive members are Aji S.R., Mohan Shankar, N. Rajendran, K. Padmakumar, A. Somarajan, K.R. Gopinath, P.M. Raveendran, Santhosh Arayakandy and Melamkodu Sudhakaran.
The election was conducted as per COVID-19 protocols and directives of District Collector A. Alexander.
