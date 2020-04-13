Vegetable market inaugurated

City Corporation Mayor K.Sreekumar inaugurated the Agriculture Department’s ‘Jeevani Sanjeevani’ vegetable market at the SMRV School in Karamana on Monday. The markets are being opened in different parts of the city to provide solace for farmers who have been reeling under the lockdown, with no market for their products.
The vegetables have been procured from farmers in Idukki, Vattavada, Kanthalloor, Alappuzha and other places. The markets, which will follow all social distancing norms in its functioning, are being operated by the city Corporation, Swasthi Foundation, IMA, Chamber of Commerce, Narmada complex, Police Officers’ Association and B-Hub.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.