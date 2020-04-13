Kerala

Vegetable market inaugurated

City Corporation Mayor K.Sreekumar inaugurated the Agriculture Department’s ‘Jeevani Sanjeevani’ vegetable market at the SMRV School in Karamana on Monday. The markets are being opened in different parts of the city to provide solace for farmers who have been reeling under the lockdown, with no market for their products.

The vegetables have been procured from farmers in Idukki, Vattavada, Kanthalloor, Alappuzha and other places. The markets, which will follow all social distancing norms in its functioning, are being operated by the city Corporation, Swasthi Foundation, IMA, Chamber of Commerce, Narmada complex, Police Officers’ Association and B-Hub.

