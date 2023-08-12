Veeyapuram Chundan wins a tough race to lift Nehru trophy

August 12, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

There is no stopping Pallathuruthy Boat Club (PBC). In an awe-inspiring spectacle of skill, passion and sheer energy, Veeyapuram Chundan (snakeboat) rowed by oarsmen of the PBC won the 69th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR) held on Punnamada Lake here on Saturday.

It was the PBC’s fourth Nehru trophy title in a row. At the same time, it was the maiden Nehru trophy for the Veeyapuram Chundan.

Photo finish

In an enthralling final, the PBC captained by the father-son duo of Alan and Aiden emerged victorious in a photo finish clocking 4:21:22. Champakulam Chundan rowed by Kumarakom Town Boat Club finished second clocking 4:21:28. Nadubhagom Chundan (UBC Kainakary) and Mahadevikadu Kattil Thekkethil Chundan (Police Boat Club) finished in third and fourth in the final.

The PBC lifted the trophy named after the first Prime Minister of India in 2018 and 2019 rowing Payippadan Chundan and Nadubhagom Chundan respectively. Last year, they won the title with Mahadevikadu Kattil Thekkethil Chundan.

Electric atmosphere

Despite rain beating down on Alappuzha, the excitement was palpable in and around Punnamada. The event commenced with a race of smaller boats in the forenoon. A huge crowd who turned up to witness the ‘Olympics on water’ made the atmosphere electric. The excitement reached fever-pitch when the heats of snakeboat competition began in the afternoon. The top four boats, based on timings recorded in five heats, fought it out in the final.

A total of 72 boats, including 19 snakeboats, participated under nine categories in this year’s NTBR. Though the regatta was to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his chopper could not land in Alappuzha due to bad weather. In his absence, the race was inaugurated by Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian.

Management glitches

The glitches in the management of the event, in terms of seat availability for the tickets sold, left a blot on the Nehru Trophy Boat Race. Many guests, including those who booked Tourist Gold tickets, had to return due to a lack of seats.

The winners in the other categories are: Thekkanodi Thara (Women) — Kattil Thekkethil (Sports Authority of India); Thekkanodi Kettu (Women) — Kattil Thekku (Pranavam Women Boat Club, Muttar); Churulan- Moozhi (Yuvadarshana Boat Club, Kummanam); Veppu ‘A’ grade — Ambalakadavan (Dream Catchers Boat Club); Veppu ‘B’ grade — P.G. Karipuzha (Kavanar City Boat Club); Iruttukuthi ‘A’ grade — Moonu Thaikkal (Kairali Boat Club, Chengalam); Iruttukuthi ‘B’ grade — Thuruthipuram (Thuruthipuram Boat Club); Iruttukuthi ‘C’ grade — Vadakkumpuram (Punarjani Boat Club).

Ministers P. Prasad, M.B. Rajesh, Kerala High Court Chief Justice Ashish Jitendra Desai, MPs Kodikunnil Suresh and A.M. Ariff, Air Marshal Balakrishnan Manikantan, District Collector Haritha V. Kumar and others attended the function.