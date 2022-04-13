Veena launches campaign against leptospirosis

The Health department has launched a campaign, Mrityunjayam, to promote awareness on leptospirosis, as Statewide rain over the past few days has renewed the threat of the zoonotic disease.

Health Minister Veena George inaugurated the campaign and released a poster of the campaign here on Wednesday. The campaign is intended to raise public awareness of and vigil against leptospirosis, she said.

Anyone engaged in farming and all those who may come constantly in touch with soil and water, including gardeners, should consume doxycycline as a prophylaxis. The drug is available free of cost in all government hospitals The Health department has already launched a pre-monsoon cleaning campaign across the State in coordination with local self-governments to prevent infectious diseases outbreaks.

All homes, schools and homes should observe one day as dry day and seek immediate medical care if there are any signs or symptoms of illnesses.

Leptospirosis can be fatal if proper vigil is not maintained in seeking treatment early. Symptoms such as fever and chills could be accompanied by strong headache, joint pain, conjunctivitis, back pain and jaundice.

People engaged in farming and cleaning activities should necessarily wear safety gloves and boots . Children should not be allowed t0 play in rain water. Doxycycline prophylaxis can be taken on a dosage of 200 gm tablets (2 x100 gm tablets) once a week for a maximum of six weeks.