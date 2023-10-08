Vayalar award for Sreekumaran Thampi’s autobiography

October 08, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Jeevitham Oru Pendulum, autobiography of lyricist and director Sreekumaran Thampi, has been selected for the 47th Vayalar Ramavarma memorial award for literature.

The award comprises a cash prize of ₹1,00,000, a citation, and a bronze figurine crafted by Kanayi Kunhiraman.

The Vayalar Ramavarma Memorial Trust chaired by Perumpadavam Sreedharan shortlisted three of the 232 entries and the judging committee comprising Vijayalakshmy, P.K. Rajasekharan and L. Thomaskutty selected Mr. Thampi’s work for the award.

The award will be presented on October 27, the death anniversary of eminent poet and lyricist Vayalar Ramavarma, at a function to be held at the Nishagandhi auditorium here, Mr. Sreedharan said.

The annual scholarship instituted for a student of the Asan Memorial Higher Secondary School, Chennai, who bags the highest marks in the Class 10 exam with Malayalam as optional subject will also be presented at the function.

A musical tribute to Vayalar has also been planned.