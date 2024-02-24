Vattavada passion fruits give farmers and buyers a ‘sweet’ deal

February 24, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - IDUKKI

In picturesque Vattavada, a hub of cool-season vegetables near Munnar, a distinctive variety of sweet passion fruit is promising a year-round income boost for local farmers.

The yellow-hued fruit, known for its high sugar content and exceptional taste, took centre stage at the recent Local Self-Governments (LSG) Day celebrations in Kottarakara. Munnar panchayat secretary K.N. Sahajan shared that the Vattavada passion fruit, showcased at the Munnar panchayat stall, garnered attention for its unique flavour during the event.

“The fruit, with its taste and high sugar content, was a major attraction of the stall. Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh and Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal also visited the stall and tasted the passion fruit,” said Mr. Sahajan.

The Vattavada passion fruit, characterised by its sweetness, has not only captivatedlocal peoplebut has also become a lucrative venture for farmers in the region. Farmers report receiving better prices and finding markets both locally and beyond.

K. Jayaprakash, a Vattavada farmer, said, “Regular exports to metro cities, including Bengaluru, through wholesale merchants were common. Many tourists also purchase the passion fruits directly from farmers.”

Murugan, cultivating nearly 20 passion fruit plants, emphasised the consistent income the fruit provides throughout the year. “Now the farmers are receiving ₹100 per kilo,” he said.

Interestingly, the roots of passion fruit cultivation in Vattavada can be traced back to the early plantation period in Munnar when the Britishers first introduced the crop. Farmers appreciate its low-maintenance nature and guaranteed income, making it a preferred choice in the region.

Farmers highlight the shift to passion fruit and strawberry farming in Vattavada, attributing it to the State government’s insufficient procurement and price distribution of winter vegetables. A farmer said, “The assured price and proper market are the major attractions of farming fruits.”

In 2019, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Idukki played a pivotal role in ensuring the quality of passion fruits. Recognising the issue of shriveling size of passion fruits, KVK demonstrated specially developed micronutrients to farmers. Preethu K. Paul, subject matter specialist at KVK, said, “KVK demonstrated the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research-developed vegetable spray on the plants, which resulted in well-shaped passion fruits. The size of the product is a major attraction in the market.”