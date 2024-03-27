Varkala to host global surfing festival from March 29

March 27, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A three-day International Surfing Festival, organised by the Department of Tourism, will get under way on the Varkala-Edava Beach on March 29.

Actor and surfing athlete Sudev Nair will inaugurate the event at 7 a.m. This is the first International Surfing Festival to be held in the country this year.

As many as 100 domestic and foreign contestants will be part of the event which will conclude on March 31. The event is being organised in association with the International Surfing Association, Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS), District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), and the Surfing Federation of India.

The event aims at making Kerala the premier surfing destination in the country, besides promoting Varkala’s potential as a global water sports hub. It will provide an opportunity for water sports enthusiasts to get a first-hand experience and practise surfing.

Prize money

The winning team in the international cup category will get ₹1 lakh as prize money while the runners-up will be awarded ₹50,000. In the grom category, the winner will get ₹15,000 while the winner in the open category will get ₹20,000. International Surfing Association (ISA) representative Rory Symes from Australia is the head judge of the competitions.