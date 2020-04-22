Varkala, Malayinkeezhu removed from hotspot list

The Varkala municipality and Malayinkeezhu grama panchayat have been removed from the list of COVID-19 hotspots, District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan has said.

With this, the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation region remains the lone hotspot in the district.

The City police are maintaining strict surveillance in the Corporation limits, District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) Balram Kumar Upadhyay said. Inspections are progressing at Maruthur, Kazhakuttam, Vazhayila, Kundamankadavu, Pravachambalam, and Mukkola — the designated entry points to the city, Mr. Upadhyay said.

Meanwhile, the City Police has registered cases against 62 persons under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020, for failing to wear face masks. Inspections in this regard will continue in the days ahead, Mr. Upadhyay said.

The lockdown restrictions will continue to be strictly enforced. The public should not step outside unnecessarily. While venturing out, mouth and nose should be covered using masks or handkerchiefs, he said.

Cases were registered against 133 persons for violating lockdown rules, and against 124 others under the Epidemic Diseases Ordinance. The police also seized 75 vehicles.

On Wednesday, 156 more persons were placed under disease surveillance in the district even as 149 other completed the 28-day observation period without exhibiting symptoms.

As on Wednesday, 1309 persons are in home quarantine while 38 people are under surveillance in various hospitals and 47 others, at corona care centres.

Aswas scheme

The district panchayat has announced a healthcare scheme under which kidney patients in rural Thiruvananthapuram will be provided free dialysis at the government hospitals in Nedumangad and Neyyattinkara. The panchayat has set aside ₹2 crore in its Budget for the initiative, christened ‘Aswas’, district panchayat president V.K. Madhu said.