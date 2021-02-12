Valiathan, Panikkar, Raghava Warrier get Kairali lifetime achievement awards

Renowned cardiologist M.S. Valiathan and noted historians K.N. Panikkar and M.R. Raghava Warrier have been selected for the second Kairali Awards instituted by the State government for lifelong contributions to research.

They have been selected for the Kairali Global Lifetime Achievement Prize for Researchers in the respective fields of science, social science, arts, and humanities, a statement by Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel has said. The award carries a cash prize of ₹5 lakh and a citation.

Linguist Scaria Zacharia, Mahatma Gandhi University Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas, and historian P. Sanal Mohan have been adjudicated the winners of the Kairali Lifetime Achievement Award in the respective disciplines of arts and humanities, science and social science. It carries a cash prize of ₹2.5 lakh and a citation.

The winners were identified by a jury, chaired by former Director of Indian Institute of Sciences, Bengaluru, constituted by the Kerala State Higher Education Council.

The Kairali Gaveshaka Puraskaram for post-doctoral research in interdisciplinary fields have gone to Sucheta Sankar V. (arts and humanities), Sreelekshmi S. (biological sciences), Jabeena Fathima M.J. (chemical science), and Anshida Mayeen (physical science). The recipients, who have been undertaking research in various universities, will receive a cash prize of ₹25,000, citation, research grant of ₹4 lakh for two years, and travel grant of ₹75,000.

The Kairali Gaveshana Puraskaram for teachers undertaking research will go to R. Santhosh Manicheri, Assistant Professor, Government Brennen College, Thalassery (arts and humanities); Suboj Babykutty, Assistant Professor, Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram (biological science); Franklin J., Assistant Professor, Sacred Heart College, Kochi (chemical science); Madhu S. Nair, Associate Professor, CUSAT (physical science) and Devi Soumyaja, Assistant Professor, CUSAT (social science).

They will receive a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, citation, research grant up to ₹24 lakh for two years.