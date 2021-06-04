Vaccines for all above 40 years

Those in the category can schedule online appointment from today

The State government has decided to administer COVID-19 vaccines to all persons between 40 and 44 years of age without keeping priority considerations, an official release issued by the office of the Health Minister said.

Persons who complete 40 years or above as on January 1, 2022 can get themselves vaccinated without the requirement of priority certification and a circular to this effect has been issued by the National Health Mission.

These persons can register themselves on the CoWin portal (www.cowin.gov.in) and schedule online appointment for vaccination from available vaccination centres from Saturday.

As per availability

There will be no spot registration. Vaccination slots will be made available for this category as per the availability of vaccines

At the same time, the vaccination of those in the 18-44 year age group on the basis of priority certification will continue. The vaccination of those above 45 years of age will also continue as per the current guidelines.