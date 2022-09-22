Vaccination drive for pets begins at Paravur in Kollam

An intensive drive to vaccinate pets began in the Paravur municipality on Thursday. The target is to vaccinate all pet dogs and cats in the area by September 30 and issue them licenses.

The drive is being held in 10 camps. Stray dogs will be captured and vaccinated in the second phase. The local body will be formulating more projects to address the stray dog menace, said officials.

Chairperson of the Development Standing Committee S. Geetha inaugurated the drive. Councillors O. Shailaja, Swarnamma Suresh and senior veterinary surgeon Dr. Sabu Xavier were among those present on the occasion.