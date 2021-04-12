VACB seizes ₹50 lakh from K.M. Shaji’s house

Raids in disproportionate assets case

A special unit of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Monday raided the residential houses of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) legislator K.M. Shaji in Kannur and Kozhikode for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The raids were a follow-up to a case registered against Mr. Shaji that he had amassed extra income of ₹1.4 crore in the past nine years. The raids, led by VACB Superintendent of Police S. Sasidharan, that began at 7. 30 a.m. continued late in the evening.

Sources said the disproportionate wealth to Mr. Shaji’s legitimate sources of income included his houses, landed property, and shares in realty investments. The raid team checked details of his assets as well as his financial dealings. An amount of ₹50 lakh was also recovered from his house in Kannur. Sleuths were verifying the source of the money.

Mr. Shaji represented the Azhikode Assembly constituency in Kannur. He is seeking re-election from the segment now. Earlier, the VACB had submitted a preliminary report to the Kozhikode Vigilance Inquiry Commissioner and Special Judge in connection with the allegations.In November last, it ordered a probe against Mr. Shaji based on a complaint by social worker and lawyer M.R. Hareesh.

Then the Vigilance court had also observed that the VACB could go ahead with registering a case. However, it will again consider an affidavit on Tuesday.

The report had also suggested a detailed investigation into the allegations. It had stated that Mr. Shaji had increased his income by 166% during the 2011- 2020 period. It was also found that an amount of ₹17,05,020 had been deposited in his treasury account when he remained MLA without salary since December 2018