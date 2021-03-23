VACB recommends case against Shaji

A special unit of the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) has proposed that a case can be taken up against IUML legislator K.M. Shaji for allegedly having amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

In its preliminary report submitted to the Kozhikode Vigilance Inquiry Commissioner and Special Judge, the VACB said that Mr. Shaji had amassed extra income of ₹1.4 crore in the last nine years. His known source of earning was ₹88,57,452, it said.

The disproportionate wealth to his known sources of income include his house, landed property and shares in realty investments. A sum of ₹17,05,020 was deposited in his treasury account when he remained MLA without salary since December 2018. He had increased his income by 166% during the 2011-2020 period, the report said.

The VACB submitted its report after the Vigilance court in November last ordered a probe into a complaint that the Azhikode legislator had amassed wealth disproportionate to his known source of income. Social worker and lawyer M.R. Hareesh filed the complaint.

So far, no case has been registered against Mr. Shaji. However, a fresh petition has been moved before the court that a case should be registered against him.