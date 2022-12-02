  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022Germany finally performed with elan, but it was too late

V. Muraleedharan slams Chief Minister over Vizhinjam issue

People need reassurance that the government will take steps to protect their life and property. If the government cannot do this, it should resign, says Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan

December 02, 2022 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should stop delivering “mass dialogues” and instead focus on ensuring law and order and peace at Vizhinjam, said Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan on Friday.

Both the police as well as the people suffered in the Vizhinjam attacks. Losses to the tune of ₹200 crore have been estimated in the violence.

Why did the Chief Minister who remained in “hiding” all these days suddenly decide to “surface” with a “mass dialogue”, he asked.

“People need reassurance that the government will take steps to protect their life and property. If the government cannot do this, it should resign,” Mr. Muraleedharan said at Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Mr. Muraleedharan accused that the Opposition, which should be putting the government through hell over the breakdown in law and order situation and the alleged nepotism involving government appointments, was maintaining total silence.

