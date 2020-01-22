Using Shakeaspeare for showing dissent

Shakeapeare’s prowess to voice dissent through soul stirring plays which lay bore social and personal truths are still a force to show resistance. At least in politically sensitive Iran, where artists and writers face many challenges. The Mostaghel Theatre Company, the only theatre company in Iran formed four years ago, has been using adaptations of the famous bard’s plays the state-of-affairs in the country, now on the verge of war.

The company’s last year offer at the ITFoK was the adaptaion of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, which was much lauded. This year, it is back again with Coriolanus, a Persian adaptation of the Shakespearean original that hints at the country’s many turbulent political situations. Due to such reasons, its director Mostafa Koushiki dedicates the play to the vulnerable people of Iran who have long been oppressed by the rulers.

One of Shakeapeare’s famous tragedies, Coriolanus, is believed to be written between 1608 and 1609. The play is based on life of Caius Marcious, a legendary Roman leader, who was given the name Coriolanus following his success against various uprisings challenging the Roman Government. But his temperament is unsuited for popular leadership and fails to win the support of his people and loses the position of Consul. He then allies with his enemy Tullus Aufidius and swears to take revenge on his city. The conclusion of this decision was his death.

Mr. Koushiki says a theatre presentation from Iran at this time was not an easy task with tensions mounting in the Middle East after the killing of Iran’s top military commander General Quassem Soleimani.

“In dictatorial government and totalitarian regimes, sovereignty and the masses join hands in a queer way as the dominant and the dominated. The masses repeat words of the domineer without any thought and domineer rides on it. This will cause elites, intellectuals and rationalists to be killed, deported or be imprisoned. There is no difference between third World and developed countries in this trend,” says Mr. Koushki.

The four-year-old Mostaghel Theatre company, the only theatre company in Iran, has more than 10 productions.

After the Coriolanus was staged at the ITFoK on Tuesday, its musician Ali Rezania, who effortlessly handled more than half a dozen instruments, was given huge rounds of applause by the audience. Iranian troupes have been frequent visitors to the ITFoK since the establishment of the festival in 2008.

An Evening with Immigrant from the UK and Cheralacharitham, a Malayalam play were the other two plays staged on Wednesday at the ITFoK.