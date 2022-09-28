‘Upkeep of tourism centers is vital to maintain tourism tag of Kerala’

Tourism Minister Mohamed Riyas joins hands with Tourism Club members in cleaning the Shankumugham beach as part of the State-level inauguration of cleaning Tourist places, in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Keeping tourism centres across the State clean and hygienic by taking it up as a continuous activity is important to maintain Kerala’s reputation as a major tourism hub, Tourism Minister P. A. Mohamed Riyas has said. Speaking after inaugurating the State-level clean-up programme organised on the occasion of World Tourism Day on the Shangumugham beach here on Tuesday, Mr. Riyas said, “proper maintenance of our destinations is a critical component of tourism development, which is a collective responsibility of all stakeholders.”

“Maintaining our destinations clean and well-kept should be a continuous process, and not something limited to a particular day. This is essential to ensure sustainable and inclusive development of the tourism sector. This idea has been reinforced by this year’s World Tourism Day theme, which is Rethinking Tourism,” said the Minister.

Lauding the efforts of campus Tourism Clubs, Mr. Riyas said the voluntary activities of the college students would create awareness among the public on the importance of keeping the tourism destinations clean and attractive. Presiding over the function, Transport Minister Antony Raju said since tourists always prefer clean locales it is significant to keep the destinations clean and healthy. Through the State-wide cleaning programme this message has been put across to the public.

After the inaugural function, the people’s representatives joined the Tourism Club members gathered at Shangumugham beach, marking the commencement of the programme. On the occasion, prizes of various competitions conducted as part of World Tourism Day were given away. The clean-up programme was organised by Kerala Tourism in association with DTPCs and Tourism Clubs, to keep the tourism destinations across the State clean.

Spreading awareness of waste management, the tourism clubs organised a flash mob at Shangumugham. Cultural events were also planned at Nishagandhi in the city to mark World Tourism Day. Aimed at litter-free tourism, the green protocol would be implemented at all units of DTPC from September 27.