Unwavering faith lights up Pongala festivities

February 25, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Less than an hour after makeshift brick hearths lining the roadsides and open spaces in the State capital were lit on Sunday morning, the ritualistic offering to the deity of the Attukal Bhagavathy temple, mostly a pudding of rice, jaggery, ghee, grated coconut, and banana, bubbles away furiously, almost done.

Among the multitudes of women who have descended into the city for the famed Attukal Pongala are those who prepare ‘therali appam’ and ‘mandaputtu,’ often because they are praying for some long-held wish to come true.

Seeking blessings

But whether the Pongala nivedyam is ‘payasam,’ ‘therali appam’ or some other delicacies, what brings the women together at the event, dubbed the ‘Sabarimala of women’, is an overwhelming desire to seek the blessings of the goddess for their loved ones.

At Jagathy in the city, Syamala Subramaniam who is from Mumbai but has been living here for the past 15 years, is offering yet another Pongala. “It is the Attukal amma’s power that makes you offer Pongala every year,” she says.

Syamala says the deity inspires total faith for whatever one wishes for, it gets fulfilled. She has cooked ‘ven pongal’ to express her gratitude to the goddess and wishes to get an opportunity to make the offering next year too.

A couple of feet away, Akhila Ganesh from Canada is also offering Pongala. “I was supposed to go Chennai, but I was not well and cancelled my trip. Without the will of the Attukal Devi, I would not have been doing this today.”

Terming the experience divine, Akhila says this was the first time she got the opportunity to make a simple offering of rice and jaggery to thank the goddess for everything she has given.

Rashmi Anil, a homemaker, says she used to offer Pongala near the temple premises earlier but now offers it in the courtyard of her apartment as it allows her to serve others coming to offer Pongala. “People arrive a day early, and we arrange accommodation, food and water, brick hearths, and all other facilities needed for them to offer Pongala.”

Rashmi says after her first time, she just had to offer Pongala every year come what may. Even people abroad offer Pongala, she says, pointing to her sister-in-law who has been offering Pongala every year at Hamilton, near Toronto, in Canada.

Sreevidya who lives in Chennai has returned to the city where her parents reside with the sole aim of offering Pongala. “We have strong faith and belief that the Attukal amma will fulfil all our desires and bless us all with prosperity and happiness.”

Many hopes

Sreevidya used to help her mother offer Pongala right from her student days. Now, her mother has taken a backseat, and Sreevidya is the one making the offering. Next year, Sreevidya hopes to come back to offer Pongala with a baby in her arms.

Radhamani C.G. of Karakonam reached the city at 5.30 a.m. so that she could offer Pongala near her daughter’s house. “This is the second time we are offering Pongala in this area. Earlier, we would find a spot near the temple entrance, but it is very crowded these days.

Radhamani says she prayed to the deity to rid her of her troubles. “I had health problems and did not think I would make it this year, but with the deity’s grace I recovered and was able to make payasam as an offering.”

Pavithra Satheesh, a student, is offering Pongala after a gap of a few years along with her mother Tushara and an aunt. As Pavithra is getting married in a few months, her mother wanted her to offer Pongala this year in case she was not in town next year. Tushara began offering Pongala when she was a class X student as it was her mother’s vow. Since then, she tries to come whenever possible. “I feel uneasy if I cannot offer Pongala. I find it difficult to remain at home. The goddess has always showered us with her blessings, and we never had to face any problem after praying to her.”

This firm belief is what makes Santhakumari A. offer payasam and therali appam to the goddess. Santhakumari began offering Pongala when she was a young girl of nine. Years have lapsed, but her faith remains unwavering. “I want to offer Pongala near the temple, but that means I will have to reach there a day or two before to book a spot. I have to go to work to make ends meet so cannot take leave. So, we offer Pongala not far from where we live. The goddess is whom we pray to for everything.”