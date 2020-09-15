Unusual situation in State: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Tuesday that the unusual situation in the State following the widespread dissemination of COVID-19 was akin to what the world had been through during the Spanish Flu and that every individual in the State had a huge responsibility to prevent history from repeating itself.
Everyone had an individual as well as collective responsibility as a society to ensure that they did not violate the COVID protocol, especially universal mask-wearing and physical distancing, which alone could check disease transmission, he said.
However, even when disease transmission was going up, people continued to violate these safety precautions. On Tuesday, there were 5,901 cases of violation of the mask rule, while cases had been registered against nine for violating quarantine norms.
Mr. Vijayan said what was more dangerous was the simultaneous propaganda that disease transmission had reached a level wherein nothing would hold it back and that there was no more meaning in any precautions.
He said this attitude was dangerous and that the COVID situation was still not out of control in the State. It was people’s vigil and strong disease containment measures which had prevented Kerala from the situation that the neighbouring States were up against.
Quoting an article in the New England Journal of Medicine, he said that till vaccines arrive, the only protection against COVID-19 was mask-wearing and creating a protective circle around oneself through strict physical distancing, avoiding crowding, and congregations in closed spaces.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath