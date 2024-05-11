University of Siegen and KAU join hands for digital education project

The College of Agriculture, Vellayani, under Kerala Agricultural University (KAU), and the University of Siegen (UNSie), Germany, have reached in an innovative collaboration for a pioneering two-year project titled ‘Internationally Connected Digital Classroom Education’ (ICODICE).

This ambitious endeavour, funded by Innovation in der Hochschullehre from Germany, aims to revolutionise educational paradigms by integrating digital tools with traditional pedagogies.

The ICODICE project, led by project investigators Archana R. Sathyan from KAU and Thomas Kopp from UNSie, will develop and apply new digital educational methods focusing on three core topics- global inequality, socio-ecological sustainability, and climate justice.

“These topics will be explored through the dual lenses of the Global North and South, fostering cross-cultural understanding and collaboration among participants,” said Ms. Sathyan. The ICODICE targets to reach three overall goals at the impact level, she notes.

Goals

The project’s goal is to establish new hybrid online teaching approaches in higher education, to substantially enhance both participating universities’ teacher training to provide schools with better trained teachers and to promote the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The project’s participant cohort comprises postgraduate students from UNSie and a selected group of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral students from the College of Agriculture, Vellayani, KAU. Eight students from the College of Agriculture, Vellayani, have been chosen after a rigorous screening process involving written sessions, group discussions, and interviews, she added. Classes in a hybrid mode began on April 30.

Through this collaborative endeavour, the ICODICE aims to redefine the boundaries of education, fostering global citizenship and innovation in higher learning.