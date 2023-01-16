Universities to consider permitting menstrual leave

January 16, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice R. Bindu has said the State government was actively considering menstrual leave in all universities functioning under the Higher Education department.

The menstrual benefits that were introduced by the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) recently are being examined for wider implementation, she said here in a statement on Monday.

According to her, the government resolved to consider the proposal after taking into cognizance the mental and physical difficulties associated with the menstrual cycle. The State leadership of the Students Federation of India (SFI) had submitted a petition in this regard, Dr. Bindu stated.

Cusat decided to enable women students to appear for examinations in each semester if they have 73% attendance, 2% less than the mandatory requirement of 75% attendance to appear for the examinations.

KTU may follow suit

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) is likely to introduce menstrual and maternity leaves in its affiliated colleges. The Board of Governors meeting on Tuesday may consider representations by the university union that has called for such benefits on compassionate grounds.

The union has appealed to the university to permit 70-day maternity leave and 15 days’ leave in cases of abortion and tubectomy.

Mahatma Gandhi University is the first university in the State to introduce the option of maternity leave for its students. It has permitted students pursuing courses in its departments and affiliated colleges to avail of themselves of maternity leave for 60 days either before or after the delivery. Students are also eligible for 14 days’ leave for those undergoing medical termination of pregnancy or tubectomy.