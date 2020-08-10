Unions seek succour for fisher community

The National Fishworkers’ Forum (NFF) and the Kerala Swatantra Matsya Thozhilali Federation have demanded permanent postings for 200 persons from the fishing community who were recruited on a temporary basis for coastal rescue operations.
That the government has been unable to provide them permanent jobs indicates a neglect towards the fishing community, NFF general secretary T. Peter and federation State president Jackson Pollayil said.
The State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) can effectively utilise their services for disaster management. Despite the hardships on the coast due to the COVID-19 lockdown and inclement weather, fishers have enthusiastically joined the rescue operations in flood-hit areas of the State this year also, the organisations pointed out.
The NFF and the federation also have demanded urgent assistance for the fisher community as their livelihood has been affected by the pandemic and inclement weather.
The community is facing intense hardships with the lockdown getting extended and adverse weather conditions preventing fishing activity. Fishers, fish vendors, and allied workers and small traders along the coast are facing starvation, they said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath