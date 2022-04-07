Kerala: Unified Mass system to come into effect from April 10

K A Martin April 07, 2022 23:09 IST

The synod of bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church, which met online on April 6 and 7, has said that the unified Mass system will come into effect in the church from April 10, Palm Sunday.

The synod of bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church, which met online on April 6 and 7, has said that the unified Mass system will come into effect in the church from April 10, Palm Sunday. The circular was issued by Major Archbishop Cardinal George Alencherry and Metropolitan Vicar Antony Kariyil. It said the circular issued on Thursday had cancelled any exemption given to the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly on the unified Mass system. A circular was issued on Wednesday, instructing church members that the unified Mass celebration would come into effect from Christmas day this year.



