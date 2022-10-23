Unidentified gang abducts merchant from Thamarassery in Kozhikode

He was allegedly part of some financial deals with his partners while he was abroad

A gang of unidentified men on Saturday night abducted a Thamarassery native in the name of some suspected financial deals.

M. Ashraf, a gulf-returnee, was forced into a multi-utility vehicle while he was on his way home on his scooter. It was some of the eyewitnesses who informed the police and helped track the details of the suspected vehicles using CCTV visuals.

The Thamarassery police said some of the suspects were quizzed on the basis of CCTV visuals and the statement given by one of the witnesses. The incident took place around 9.30 p.m. when only a few motorists were on the road. Two vehicles were used to intercept Ashraf’s scooter.

‘Hired gang’

In the preliminary investigation, it was found that the abduction was operated by a hired gang from Kodiyathur.

Mr. Ashraf, now a merchant at Thamarassery, was allegedly part of some financial deals with some of his partners while he was abroad. The abduction was planned to recover the money from him. Police sources said they would be able to release him soon.