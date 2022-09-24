Ukraine-returned students worried about delay in getting transcript of records from varsities

Students who returned from Ukraine following the war have alleged that agents involved in the admission process were trying to exploit their efforts to pursue studies in other countries by demanding a hefty fee for getting the transcript of records (ToR) back from their universities.

The aggrieved students along with their parents met in Kochi on Saturday to air their concerns and exert pressure on educational agencies that had helped them gain admissions in various higher educational institutions in Ukraine.

They had planned to submit a complaint to the District Police Chief (Kochi City) against the agents who had allegedly demanded around $1,000 for getting back ToR, which provides the list of courses, exams or tests passed, and credits earned by aspirants. It is required while seeking admission in other countries.

However, the plan was dropped after Padmaja S. Menon, the Kochi Corporation councillor representing the Ernakulam South division, held discussions with an educational agency. A release issued here said the agency representatives had assured the students and their parents that the documents would be made available before October 4. The agency would try to get the records without paying middlemen, it added.

Parents said students in other States had started receiving the transcripts without paying a fee. The agents were trying to exploit the situation by charging a hefty fee, they alleged.