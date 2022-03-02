Ukraine crisis: More students to arrive in Kerala today

The students were evacuated from Ukraine via Budapest in Hungary and Bucharest in Romania.

Students from Ukraine with their families at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Sunday, February 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

More Keralite students evacuated from war-hit Ukraine through Operation Ganga are scheduled to land in Kerala during the course of the day, state government officials said.

A chartered Air Asia flight carrying over a 100 students is expected to depart New Delhi for Kochi at 4 p.m.

Eleven students left the national capital for Kannur via Goa and 20 others for Kochi on separate flights early Wednesday morning, the government said quoting Saurabh Jain, Resident Commssioner of the State in New Delhi. Sixteen more students are expected to reach Thiruvananthapuram on two Indigo flights later in the day.

While reacting to the death of a student from Karnataka in Kharkiv on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had urged parents of students from Kerala to remain strong. According to him, till Tuesday, 187 Keralites had been safely moved out of Ukraine. Efforts are continuing to evacuate the remaining students stranded in the war zone, the Chief Minister had said.