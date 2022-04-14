UGC nod for pursuing two full-time courses evokes mixed response

Some academics find it elitist while others feel it will increase choices for students

The University Grants Commission (UGC) move to permit students to pursue two full-time academic programmes simultaneously has evoked mixed response in Kerala.

While a section of academics felt that the move is elitist and could impede the nurturing of expertise in disciplines, others have welcomed the reform, which they feel, will broaden horizons and enable flexibility in higher education.

Kerala State Higher Education Council vice chairman P.M. Rajan Gurukkal said the decision was part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and aimed at facilitating “anytime, anywhere and any-level learning” in higher education to create a system that was very flexible and devoid of any restrictions posed by institutions.

He felt the central constituent of such reforms was the academic bank of credits that would facilitate global and national mobility of students who could avail multiple entry and exit options while pursuing multiple courses at the same time. Digital technology-enabled learning made students part of the global community of learners, he said.

“Needless to say it is elitist and promotes commercialisation in higher education. However, there is no point in being finicky about such things any more since we have differentiated education in the State. It is true that in the competitive world, our higher education is going to be more shallow, shoddy, dubious and corrupt. But who can escape the process that is now globally considered legitimate and legal,” Prof. Gurukkal asked.

More harm than good

Academic K.N. Ganesh felt the reform could do more harm than good. While it might lure students to courses that had greater job potential, it could prevent them from gaining an in-depth understanding of the relevant subjects. As a result, the system could deter them from acquiring expertise in their respective fields.

“Instead, students must be ideally encouraged to focus on a single course as the main area of specialisation and later, take up a subsidiary programme of their choice in order to diversify. Besides, undergoing two courses at the same time would deny students the opportunity to engage in extra-curricular activities,” he said.

Will widen choices

Central University of Kerala Vice Chancellor H. Venkateshwarlu said the UGC move was bound to add greater value to one’s academic pursuits within the same span of time. The reform augured well for the present times since students had considerably higher ‘absorption capacity’. It would also widen their choices and pave the way for greater flexibility.

He, however, pointed out that there were challenges that needed to be addressed by the universities. Entry requirements and various logistics such as course schedules would have to be finalised after thorough study, Prof. Venkateshwarlu said.