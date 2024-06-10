GIFT a SubscriptionGift
UDSF wins Calicut varsity students’ union after eight years

Published - June 10, 2024 09:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Kozhikode

The United Democratic Students’ Front (UDSF), an alliance of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) and the Muslim Students Federation (MSF), has won the election to the students’ union of the University of Calicut after a gap of around eight years. The election to the union and the counting of votes were held on Monday.

According to sources, it was in 2015-16 that the UDSF combine had won the students’ union polls in the university last time. P. Nithin Fathima (Government Victoria College, Palakkad) was elected chairman, P.K. Arshad (Farook College, Kozhikode) is the vice chairman, K.T. Shabna (Swami Vivekananda Centre of Teacher Education, Mayilumpuram, Ottappalam, Palakkad) is the lady vice chairperson, Mohammed Safwan (Majlis Arts and Science College, Puramannur, Valanchery, Malappuram) is the secretary, and K.P. Aswin Nath (NMSM Government College, Kalpetta, Wayanad) is the joint secretary.

Mr. Nithin Fathima got 256 votes against his rival Sarod Changadath of the Students Federation of India (SFI), who polled 221 votes. Mr. Arshad got 258 votes against the SFI’s Adheena Francis, who polled 218 votes. Ms. Shabna got 255 votes against the SFI’s V.S. Ayisha Al Diya, who polled 222 votes. Mr. Safwan got 259 votes against the SFI’s Alvin Shaji, who got 217 votes. Mr. Aswin Nath polled 254 votes against P.B. Nikhil of the SFI, who got 220 votes.

Meanwhile, T. Jafar and P.K. Mubashir, UDSF candidates, won the posts of executive council members representing Kozhikode and Malappuram respectively, while P.R. Sayooj, S. Abhinand, and Sijo George, SFI candidates, won those for Thrissur, Palakkad, and Wayanad respectively.

There was a brief altercation between the police and a section of SFI leaders on the university campus in the afternoon, after which the latter shifted from there. Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan congratulated the winners.


