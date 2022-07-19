UDF walks out over Cooperation Minister’s remarks on Sanjay Gandhi

Opposition demands expunging statement from Assembly records

The Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) staged a walkout in the Assembly on Tuesday following a comment made by Minister for Cooperation V.N. Vasavan on the late Sanjay Gandhi.

The walkout came during a discussion on the Kerala Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022, towards the end of the day's session.

Mr. Vasavan, responding to remarks made by Mathew Kuzhalnadan of the Congress, had recalled the dark days of the Emergency. A comment made by him regarding Sanjay Gandhi and an associate of his angered the Opposition.

Raising a Point of Order, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan demanded that the remarks should be expunged from the Assembly records as they were derogatory and defamatory. Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar, who was in the Chair, said that the demand would be examined.

Mr. Vasavan, however, defended his comments and said that they had been widely reported in the media. Protesting the Minister's stand, the UDF members staged a walkout.

Amendment passed

The Kerala Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which sought to empower administrator appointed as per the Kerala Cooperative Societies Rules to participate in the general body meeting of the Regional Cooperative Milk Producers' Union and vote in the election to constitute the Managing Committee of the union, was later passed by the Assembly.