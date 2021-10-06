UDF to raise Anwar’s absence in Assembly

Govt. and LDF owe an explanation: Oppn.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Wednesday flagged the Left Democratic Front (LDF) Independent legislator P.V. Anwar’s "absenteeism" from the Assembly. He said the United Democratic Front (UDF) would move against Nilambur MLA as per the rules of business of the House.

When pressed by journalists about Mr. Anwar's "non-attendance" in the House, Mr. Satheesan said: “The State Government and the LDF owe the public an explanation about Mr. Anwar playing truant. For the MLA, non-attendance in the Assembly seemed to have become a habit.”

Mr. Satheesan said Mr. Anwar was away in the run-up to the 2021 Assembly elections. He was not seen for three months. Now three months have elapsed since the polls, and Mr. Anwar continued his truancy as usual.

Mr. Satheesan said voters would brook representatives constrained to stay away from their constitutional duties due to ill health. But, Mr. Anwar had left the country for private business. “A legislator who finds no time or inclination to attend the House should quit his post, and Mr. Anwar has to decide on the matter. Or the LDF should,” he said.

The Opposition was likely to move Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as the leader of the House and Speaker M.B. Rajesh as the custodian of the Assembly about Mr. Anwar's “unexplained and long absences.”