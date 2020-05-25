UDF to intervene in KC(M) infighting

The dispute between the warring factions of the Kerala Congress(M) over post-sharing in the Kottayam district panchayat may end soon with the United Democratic Front (UDF) State leadership set to intervene in the issue.

“Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala will lead the discussions involving leaders of both the groups to settle the issue,” said a senior Congress leader in Kottayam. The faction led by KC(M) working chairman P.J. Joseph had sought the intervention of the UDF to implement a post-sharing pact it brokered last year.

Affirming the claim of the Joseph faction, the leader also asserted that both the factions were aware of the deal. “A public announcement of the deal, worked out last year, was carried out in the presence of leaders from both the groups. Hence, the latest round of reconciliation talks is most likely to facilitate a change of guard in the local body,” he added.

Post handover

While the Joseph group wants the faction led by Jose K. Mani to hand over the post of district panchayat president to its nominee Ajith Muthiramala in accordance with the pact struck last year, the latter denied any such deal. The post is at present held by Sebastian Kulathungal, a nominee of the Jose group.

Saji Manjakadambil, district president of the KC(M) (Joseph group) said the UDF leadership, including Mr. Chennithala, Oommen Chandy and P.K. Kunhalikutty, had agreed to hand over the post. “They are expected to ask the president to step down and settle the issue in two days,” he said.

The intervention by the UDF comes amid speculation that the Joseph group may switch allegiance to the Left Democratic Front (LDF). Rumours to this effect gathered steam after Mr. Joseph held discussions with the Chief Minister last week, followed by a warning to take extreme action in the absence of intervention from the UDF to assuage the concerns of his group.

‘Bargaining power’

Meanwhile, rumours are also rife about the Jose faction exploring options of joining the LDF and likely to use the UDF’s intervention as a trigger to bargain its position. “The situation is too delicate for the Congress to handle alone as the outcome of the reconciliation talks will have a bearing on the UDF’s position in the coming election,” a UDF leader said.