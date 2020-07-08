UDF retains Kannur Corpn.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) retained power in Kannur Corporation by winning the Mayor election on Wednesday.

UDF candidate C. Zeenath of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) won the election by defeating Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate E.P. Lata by a single vote.

The election was held following the resignation of Suma Balakrishnan as per a deal between the IUML and the Congress.

The election was held at the Collectorate Hall at 10 a.m. In the 55-member council, Ms. Zeenath received 28 votes against the 27 votes received by the LDF candidate, making her the first woman Mayor from the IUML.

Both the UDF and the LDF have 27 councillors each. However, the UDF managed to retain the power with the support of Independent councillor P.K. Ragesh, who is the Deputy Mayor. Considering the possibility of a conflict, the District Collector had prohibited meetings and protests inside the compound until the election process was completed.