A group of UDF leaders, led by V.D. Satheeesan, Leader of Opposition, will visit Wayanad district on Thursday. The team will visit various sites under the Muttil South Village where the massive felling of rosewood trees was reported.
UDF leaders to visit village
Staff Reporter
KALPETTA,
June 16, 2021 21:49 IST
