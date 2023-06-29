UCC will violate fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution: Palayam Imam

June 29, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The move by the Centre to implement the Uniform Civil Code would violate the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution of India, Palayam Imam V.P.Suhaib Moulavi said here on Thursday.

Leading the namaz at the Chandrasekharan Nair stadium in the State capital on the occasion of Id-ul-Azha or Bakrid to mark the ‘festival of sacrifice’, he feared the UCC would affect the right to live according to one’s faith and beliefs and infringe on the freedom to practise and propagate all religions. “Implementing the UCC will violate the rights under Article 25 of the Constitution”, he said, urging the Centre to withdraw its decision and avoid “the politics of polarization”.

“India is known for the diversity of religious beliefs and cultures. The UCC will pose the greatest challenge to the diversity of the nation”.

Referring to the violence in Manipur, he said, “Manipur is telling us that the politics of polarisation will destroy the nation’s peace. Peace talks alone will not yield results. The government should stay away from the politics of polarisation to prevent the situation from flaring up elsewhere,” Maulavi said, adding that “We are using this auspicious day to stand in solidarity with the people of Manipur”.

Morning prayers at mosques and Idgahs were held across the State as Muslims celebrated Bakrid to mark the ‘festival of sacrifice’ on Thursday. Imams and religious scholars addressed the gatherings and read out Id messages exhorting them to uphold and practise Islamic values. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan participated in the prayers at Beemapally.

Chief Imam of the Vallakadavu Muslim Jama ath led the morning namaz at the Juma masjid, Vallakadavu. Delivering the Id message, he called on the faithful to be ready for sacrifices in life to help those in need.

Religious organisations also organised relief and charity programmes for the needy.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan were among those who greeted the people on the occasion of Id-ul-Azha.