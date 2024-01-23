GIFT a SubscriptionGift
UAE expresses interest to set up tourism township in State

January 23, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Dhinesh Kallungal

Giving a fillip to the efforts of the State to position itself as a global tourist destination, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has evinced interest in developing a tourism township at a hill station in Kerala at an altitude of around 3,000 ft above mean sea level.

A proposal has been submitted to the Centre by the Ambassador of the UAE. According to the proposal forwarded to the Department of Non-resident Keralites Affairs (NoRKA), the UAE has expressed willingness to develop the entire attendant infrastructure required for the project in Kerala.

The State has identified Wagamon/Munnar to set up the tourism township. After a meeting of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with the UAE Ambassador, the State government has constituted a working group to explore the possibilities and revert to the UAE government with a proposal.

The working group has been formed with the Chief Secretary as chairman; Secretary, Tourism department as convener; and Additional Chief Secretary, Local Self-Government department; Additional Chief Secretary, Forest department; Principal Secretary, Revenue department; and Principal Secretary, Local Self-Government department, as members. 

According to sources, the working group will examine the technical and legal procedures before signing a memorandum of understanding with the UAE government. A meeting with UAE authorities will be held next week, which will take a call on the proposal.

The permission of the Central government is required to implement the project, said the sources. The UAE is keen to set up a tourist township of international standards.

The State has its own land both at Wagamon and Munnar, popular hill stations nestled at an altitude of above 3,000 ft above sea level. Munnar, located around 5,200 ft above mean sea level, is a popular destination for both domestic and foreign tourists visiting Kerala. The hill station records sub-zero temperatures during the winter.

Wagamon, located over 3,000 ft above sea level, is an emerging destination and a getaway for those looking to spend time in the lap of nature.

