Type 1 diabetes: students under KU too can keep essential provisions during exam time

December 11, 2022 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

After the General Education department, the University of Kerala too has given permission to students with Type 1 diabetes to keep essential provisions needed by them during examination time.

The State government had in October issued an order that students with Type 1 diabetes in all educational institutions, including professional colleges, under the Higher Education Department could keep in their possession insulin pump, insulin pen, sugar tablet, water, chocolate, candy, fruits, and snacks while appearing for examinations after inspection by invigilators, on the basis of a certificate that they have Type 1 diabetes or medical records.

This followed a plea by the parents of a students with Type 1 diabetes and then the intervention of the Type 1 Diabetes Foundation (Kerala). The foundation office-bearers also met Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu and other senior department officials.

The order directed heads of institutions to ensure that students with Type 1 diabetes were allowed this benefit inside examination halls.

The Syndicate of the University of Kerala, which has over 150 affiliated colleges, at a meeting in the middle of Octover resolved to implement the order.

Accordingly, the university a couple of days ago issued an order sanctioning the government order, bringing much relief to diabetic students who already enjoy this benefit in school.

It was in 2019 that the State government first allowed school students with Type 1 diabetes to carry essential provisions with them to examination halls. However, it required them to leave these with invigilators and receive them when required.

After the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights opined that taking off the insulin pump, which could be attached to the body of a Type 1 diabetic student round the clock, could adversely affect the student’s health as the invigilators may not be able to hand it over to students in times of emergency, the government amended its earlier order and allowed students to keep insulin pump and food with them after inspection by invigilators.

With the benefit now being extended to the University of Kerala, the foundation plans to get other universities too to issue similar orders on the basis of the government order so that Type 1 diabetic students from across the State could appear for examinations without worry.