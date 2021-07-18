Kerala

Two youths drown at Anayirangal dam

Two persons drowned in Anayirangal dam on Saturday evening. The victims were identified as medical officer at Periyakanal estate in Munnar, Dr Ashish, who belonged to Karnataka, and Gokul Thimmayya, Assistant Manager, Chenduvarai estate.

The police said that they were part of a four-member group which came to visit Anayirangal dam in the district.

While Ashish tried to swim, he was caught in the undercurrents and Gokul, trying to help him, also drowned, the police said.

The local people with the help of police recovered the bodies.

An autopsy was conducted at the Taluk hospital, Adimali


Printable version | Jul 18, 2021 10:35:11 PM

