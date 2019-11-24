Two women killed as jeep falls into gorge

Two women were killed and many others seriously injured when a jeep carrying estate workers from Suryanelli to Muttukadu fell into a gorge on Sunday morning.

The ambulance carrying the injured collided with a motorbike at Theni in Tamil Nadu killing the motorcyclist.

The driver of the jeep lost control of the vehicle and it fell into a gorge near Muttukad around 8 a.m. The jeep was carrying workers to a cardamom plantation at Muttukadu.

Suryanelli resident Karthika died on the spot, while Amala died on the way to the Adimali taluk hospital. There were 15 persons, including the driver, in the vehicle which fell into the 100 ft gorge. The driver escaped with minor injuries and alerted the local people.

Another accident

The seriously injured were taken in an ambulance to the Theni Medical College in Tamil Nadu. The ambulance collided with a motorbike at Theni town killing the morocyclist. He was identified as Allinagaram resident Thankaraj.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives after conducting a post-mortem at the Adimali taluk hospital, the police said.