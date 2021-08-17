Kerala

NIA arrests two Kannur women for ISIS links

National Investigation Agency arrested two women in Kannur on Tuesday for alleged ISIS links.

The two arrested were reportedly part of a group which was running various ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms, such as Telegram, Hoop and Instagram, for radicalizing and recruiting new members.

The investigating team from New Delhi arrested Shifa Harris and Misha Siddique, early morning from their house.

Earlier in March, the NIA had arrested their accomplice, Musad Anwar from Kannur and registered a case against seven known and other unknown people.


